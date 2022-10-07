Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

SWKS stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

