Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

