SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.