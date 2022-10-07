Smart Music Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28,648.96 (MUSIC)

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Smart Music has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Music token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Smart Music has a total market capitalization of $28,648.96 and approximately $13,603.00 worth of Smart Music was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Smart Music Token Profile

Smart Music is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2022. Smart Music’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Smart Music’s official website is listen2earn.app. Smart Music’s official message board is medium.com/@smartmusic. Smart Music’s official Twitter account is @musicsmart_.

Smart Music Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Music (MUSIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smart Music has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Smart Music is 0.00260445 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://listen2earn.app.”

