SmartCredit Token Price Reaches $0.87 (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $7,085.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCredit.io solution offers all the same what commercial banks are offering, but in a decentral way and in P2P way. Every lender will have capabilities of a commercial bank, every lender will become a commercial bank when using the SmartCredit.io platform. SmartCredit.io solution aims to disintermediate the commercial bank lending. It's designed to provide an alternative financial system, which allows 2-Click consumer credit, immediate liquidity for the lenders and VISA / MasterCard disintermediation.”

