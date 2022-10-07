Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,886.78

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $78,886.78 and $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare (SSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smartshare has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,639,918,910.61899 in circulation. The last known price of Smartshare is 0.000018 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $489.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartshare.vip/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.