Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,530 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNN stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $262,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 88,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 116.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

