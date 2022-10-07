Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $150.27 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,911,415,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,910,882,965 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

