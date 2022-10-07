Smoothy 1-Day Volume Tops $187,720.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $59,407.10 and $187,720.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Smoothy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy launched on September 1st, 2020. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 tokens. The official message board for Smoothy is smoothy-finance.medium.com. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy (SMTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smoothy has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,089,772.7524293 in circulation. The last known price of Smoothy is 0.01189501 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $269,885.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://smoothy.finance/#/.”

