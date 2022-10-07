Smoothy (SMTY) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Smoothy token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $59,266.85 and $187,720.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 tokens. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smoothy is smoothy-finance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy (SMTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smoothy has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,089,772.7524293 in circulation. The last known price of Smoothy is 0.01189501 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $269,885.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://smoothy.finance/#/.”

