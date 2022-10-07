Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Critical Review

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -18.31% -21.55% -9.47% AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Snap and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 23 11 0 2.22 AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 74.66%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 332.18%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Snap.

51.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Snap has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 4.55 -$487.95 million ($0.52) -21.83 AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.97 $26.20 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Snap on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

