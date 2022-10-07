Solana (SOL) Price Hits $32.80

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.80 or 0.00168752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $11.67 billion and approximately $939.54 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 355,724,881 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs.

Buying and Selling Solana

