Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEYMF. Societe Generale raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

