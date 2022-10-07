Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.50 million and $38,985.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,465,795 tokens. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @solrisefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solrise Finance’s official message board is blog.solrise.finance. The official website for Solrise Finance is solrise.finance.

Solrise Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance (SLRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Solrise Finance has a current supply of 998,999,748.829666 with 90,465,795.494534 in circulation. The last known price of Solrise Finance is 0.01647634 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $40,433.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solrise.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.