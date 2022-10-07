SORA (XOR) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

SORA (XOR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, SORA has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. SORA has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $173,188.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA token can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00012288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SORA Token Profile

SORA’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,600,072 tokens. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/sora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA is sora.org.

SORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SORA (XOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SORA has a current supply of 406,855.25444109 with 1,599,430.35698449 in circulation. The last known price of SORA is 2.42900437 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $277,000.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sora.org/.”

