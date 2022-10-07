SPACE SIP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,664.00 (SIP)

SPACE SIP (SIP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. SPACE SIP has a market capitalization of $13,827.39 and $33,664.00 worth of SPACE SIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPACE SIP has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One SPACE SIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

SPACE SIP Profile

SPACE SIP’s genesis date was October 17th, 2021. SPACE SIP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,033,000 tokens. SPACE SIP’s official message board is medium.com/space-sip. The official website for SPACE SIP is sip.space. SPACE SIP’s official Twitter account is @0xspacesip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPACE SIP

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE SIP (SIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SPACE SIP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE SIP is 0.00060357 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $285.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sip.space/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE SIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE SIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE SIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

