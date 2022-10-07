SpaceSHIB 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,030.00 (SPACESHIB)

SpaceSHIB (SPACESHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, SpaceSHIB has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One SpaceSHIB token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SpaceSHIB has a total market cap of $24,287.52 and approximately $11,030.00 worth of SpaceSHIB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceSHIB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

SpaceSHIB Token Profile

SpaceSHIB was first traded on December 18th, 2021. SpaceSHIB’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. SpaceSHIB’s official Twitter account is @spaceshibco. SpaceSHIB’s official website is spaceshib.co.

SpaceSHIB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceSHIB (SPACESHIB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceSHIB has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceSHIB is 0.00000003 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,134.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spaceshib.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceSHIB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceSHIB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceSHIB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceSHIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceSHIB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.