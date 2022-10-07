Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,027.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Spaceswap MILK2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $112,210.78 and approximately $5,027.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s genesis date was September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 tokens. Spaceswap MILK2’s official website is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spaceswap MILK2 has a current supply of 7,441,642.04074359 with 7,376,937.36202074 in circulation. The last known price of Spaceswap MILK2 is 0.01480335 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,808.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spaceswap.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.