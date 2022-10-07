SparksPay Price Hits $0.0026 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,907.80 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,738,853 coins and its circulating supply is 11,861,702 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

