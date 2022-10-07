SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,907.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,738,853 coins and its circulating supply is 11,861,702 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

