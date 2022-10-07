SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 316,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,711 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 590,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,501 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $41.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.