SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 123,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.