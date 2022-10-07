Spell Token (SPELL) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Spell Token has a market cap of $102.74 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,583,958,930 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spell Token has a current supply of 103,214,939,480 with 102,571,552,543.44525 in circulation. The last known price of Spell Token is 0.00100243 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $10,080,705.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abracadabra.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars.

