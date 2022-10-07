Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70. In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,972. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.1 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$39.95 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 6.23%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

