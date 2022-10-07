Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

