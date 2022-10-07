Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $211.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

