Spinnaker Trust Buys Shares of 2,431 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VNQ opened at $79.35 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

