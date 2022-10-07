Spinnaker Trust Has $263,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $380.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.68 and a 200-day moving average of $422.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.22 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.