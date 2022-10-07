Spinnaker Trust Has $342,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

