Spinnaker Trust Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

