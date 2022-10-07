Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

