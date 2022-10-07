Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $482.49 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

