Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

BAC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

