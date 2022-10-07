Spinnaker Trust Purchases 335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

