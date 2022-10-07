Spinnaker Trust Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $43.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

