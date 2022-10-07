Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.