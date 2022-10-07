Spinnaker Trust Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

