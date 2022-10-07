Spinnaker Trust Sells 230 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

