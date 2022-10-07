Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and Radioio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 381.98%.

This table compares Spire Global and Radioio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.58 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.09 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radioio has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spire Global beats Radioio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

