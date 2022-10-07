Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 873.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

