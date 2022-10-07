Spire Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 18,581.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,665 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 20.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 65.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMST opened at $16.48 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $761.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

