Spire Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 469,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 619,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

