Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,958 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

