Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $317.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

