Spire Wealth Management Sells 19,608 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04.

