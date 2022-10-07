Spire Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

