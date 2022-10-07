Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,245 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.58 and a 200 day moving average of $315.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.