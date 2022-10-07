Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,450 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 667,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Southern by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 956,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Trading Down 4.4 %

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.