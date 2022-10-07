Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.0725

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Splintershards token can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001834 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.92 or 0.01627244 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031869 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2018. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Splintershards’ official message board is peakd.com/@splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Splintershards is splinterlands.com. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/splinterlands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Splintershards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splintershards (SPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Splintershards has a current supply of 932,859,282.0666882 with 821,180,831.4464837 in circulation. The last known price of Splintershards is 0.07023384 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $102,137,019.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://splinterlands.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

