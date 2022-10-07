Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.82.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

